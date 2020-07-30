NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Starting today, the wait for Nashville Predators hockey to return will finally be over.
Today the Preds will face the division rival Dallas Stars in a postseason exhibition game, ahead of their appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
While the game is being played in the 'Edmonton Bubble,' Smashville can still join the Preds virtual pregame party on their social media channels.
Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ScU3tXjk8z— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 29, 2020
The game will then be broadcast on Fox Sports Tennessee at 3 p.m..
On Sunday, the Preds will play their first game in a best-of-five series against the Arizona Coyotes, with the winner of that series qualifying for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Nashville holds a 1-1 record against Arizona for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.