If you’ve attended a Preds home game you’ve likely heard Cathy Mullins voice. She one of the Preds National Anthem singers, but what you’ve probably never heard is why she sings.
“I wear Brandon’s picture on my necklace and I wear this memorial tribute band that his comrades bought for our family,” Mullins said.
A military family, Mullins’ son Brandon enlisted in the Army.
“In May of 2011 we knew he would deploy,” Mullin said.
During that deployment to Afghanistan Brandon was killed by an IED.
“We go with an empty chair every holiday, every Christmas, every Thanksgiving. Families all across America do,” Mullins said.
Brandon left a voicemail for his mom just before he deployed. It’s now part of a song Cathy and her husband Tommy wrote titled, “21 Ode to a Soldier.” They use this music to help them grieve the loss of their son.
Brandon was just 21-years-old when he was killed in Afghanistan. It’s the number Mullins wears on her jersey every time she takes the ice to sing the National Anthem.
“He’s always with me,” Mullins said. “I feel him with me all the time.”
Singing with him and for him, a song that represents the ultimate sacrifice. One Brandon and so many other have made.
“I respect my son’s sacrifice. I respect the sacrifice of all those who have died to give our freedom,” Mullins said.
To listen to the song Cathy and Tommy wrote about their son Brandon, you can listen here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.