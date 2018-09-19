EAGLEVILLE, TN. Building on the ear-deafening enthusiasm generated across the state from the Nashville Predators run for the Stanley Cup Final, Lucky Ladd Farms in Rutherford County Tennessee has teamed up to create a Nashville Predators themed corn maze that they believe will have local hockey fans chanting.
Middle Tennessee Farm Honors Nashville Predators and Fans with Epic Predators-themed Corn Maze.
Cornfield wagon rides for Lily and Eyla would not happen if Amy didn't run the place. She's a farmer with a twist.
" I'd say I'm a farmer of fun"
The fun comes with the corn cutting producing a Peck of Pekka Rinne and the Predators, 4 acres of twists, turns and confusion. all created by Amy.
" Technology has changed so much, we used to have do this with maps, and strings, but now it's a lot easier with GPS to make it happen.
The farm is called Lucky Ladd's, add one more L and you get a llama, a train rolls thru the farm. This time of year when pumpkins rule the fall, the maze and all its mystery is a fine second.
