NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are holding a Virtual Pet Supply Drive on Sunday in honor of National Pet Day.
The Predators posted an Amazon Wish List for those who wish to donate.
In honor of #NationalPetDay, we are holding a Virtual Pet Supply Drive to help some friends in local animal rescue and foster organizations!— Lord Banner of Smashville (@PredsNHLPup) April 11, 2021
Visit our Amazon Wish List TODAY - https://t.co/XtdGLNX9dv pic.twitter.com/0yFyUMvU0r
