Power restored to all NES customers after storm causes historic number of outages

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Power has been restored for all Nashville Electric Service customers after a storm caused outages for more than 131,000 customers.
NES officials said power has restored to all 131,709 customers who lost their power at the peak of the storm on May 3.
All 131k outages from last Sunday's derecho storm are back on. Grateful for Team NES who worked 24/7 in one of largest restoration efforts in our city's history. Most of all, thank you to our customers for your support. You never fail to make us feel appreciated. #TenNESseeStrong pic.twitter.com/dLvDL9fbvT— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) May 11, 2020
NES officials said the storm caused one of the largest power outages on record for the company. NES officials said the tornado on March 3 left 50,000 customers without power.
The storm tore up trees, took down power lines, and caused widespread damage throughout the state. Crews have replaced more than 250 broken poles and repaired damaged lines while working 14-hour shifts, NES said.
About 90 crew members from Ohio, Virginia and Kentucky were brought in to help NES crews.
All crews practiced safe distancing and residents were advised to avoid them to allow them to work.
Spring Hill Firefighter Mitchell Earwood was killed in Sunday's storm, but there were no reported deaths connected to the storm in Nashville.
NES officials announced Thursday that they are extending its grace period and waiver of late fees until June 30th to support its customers during this challenging time. For more help, call NES Customer Relations at (615) 736-6900.
To report an outage, call 615-234-0000. People are advised to not touch downed power lines or broken poles, call 911 and then call NES Customer Service at 615-736-6900.
