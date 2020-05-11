Power restored to all NES customers after storm causes historic number of outages

Mayor John Cooper tweeted this photo of some of the damage after Sunday's storm. NES said power has been restored for all their customers after a storm caused outages for more than 131,000 customers.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Power has been restored for all Nashville Electric Service customers after a storm caused outages for more than 131,000 customers. 

NES officials said power has restored to all 131,709 customers who lost their power at the peak of the storm on May 3.

NES officials said the storm caused one of the largest power outages on record for the company. NES officials said the tornado on March 3 left 50,000 customers without power.

The storm tore up trees, took down power lines, and caused widespread damage throughout the state. Crews have replaced more than 250 broken poles and repaired damaged lines while working 14-hour shifts, NES said.

About 90 crew members from Ohio, Virginia and Kentucky were brought in to help NES crews.

All crews practiced safe distancing and residents were advised to avoid them to allow them to work.

Spring Hill Firefighter Mitchell Earwood was killed in Sunday's storm, but there were no reported deaths connected to the storm in Nashville.

NES officials announced Thursday that they are extending its grace period and waiver of late fees until June 30th to support its customers during this challenging time. For more help, call NES Customer Relations at (615) 736-6900.

To report an outage, call 615-234-0000. People are advised to not touch downed power lines or broken poles, call 911 and then call NES Customer Service at 615-736-6900.

 

