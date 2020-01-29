Creativity has no limits.
That's proven every day, by the people who come in to paint and show off their photographs in a spot on Nashville's Dickerson Pike.
The place is called Poverty and the Arts, and News 4's Terry Bulger spent some time their today.
" I love painting, I'd rather paint than eat and ya know if you look at me you know I like to eat..."
That sense of humor makes A.M. Hassan a wanted regular here, her paintings show off her talent, if not her whole story.
" At one time my husband and I were homeless.
We had jobs, but just like Nashville now we could not afford to get a place."
This place POVA, a creative place helps so many who are similar.
" So many people on the streets have this great talent and they are not able to express them or have them validated by our community.
So 5 years ago Belmont grad Nicole Minyard opened Poverty and the Arts a place for the displaced, and a chance to let it out on canvas.
" Here comes the sun..."
The paintings made here cover all emotions, interpret them as you will, Nicole says it's one way to respect their humanity, among others.
" Even if it's just to stop and get to know them and say hi, smile that validates their existence."
For more information go to povertyandthearts.org
