Fido, has been closed after the partial collapse of the Impeccable Pig, a nearby business. Fido and another business called fetch near the intersection of Belcourt and twenty-first avenue, have been cordoned off, because of safety concerns. Everyday they are closed means lost revenue, which can take a toll on small business owners.
When the building housing the Impeccable Pig partially collapsed, Metro codes determined not only Fido, but Fetch, a take out coffee shop, was unsafe to continue operating, two weeks later, after structural repairs, Fido, will be opening its doors.
Owner Bob Bernstein, said it's been a rough two weeks, closing his business has cost him in many ways, while Fido and Fetch have a loyal customer base, financially the past two weeks have taken a toll.
"It could be devastating, we have our insurance, the problem is, to wait for that money to come in," said Bernstein.
Berstein, blames the buildings collapse , on the nearby construction of a chain restaurant feet away from the strip of businesses that were forced to temporarily close, Bernstein says it's difficult for small business owners to survive, especially with so many chain restaurants opening in Nashville.
"To me it's symbolic, building of a chain restaurant from out of town, damaged a local business,"said Bernstein.
Fetch a coffee shop and restaurant next to Fido, won't open tomorrow, more work need to be done to shore up that part of the building.
