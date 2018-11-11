In just two months, Tennessee will have a new Governor.
Right now, Governor-Elect Bill Lee is assembling his team to join him at the State Capitol.
Already, Lee has been vocal about changes he wants to make as a political outsider
News4's political analyst Kent Syler spoke about what we might expect from our next Governor.
“He's got to not only start learning state government, he's got to make sure he gets some excellent people around him,” Syler said.
He believes Lee will tap into his business experience, and will continue working to build up Tennessee’s rainy day fund.
“To take small steps, and not increase spending greatly. Certainly not right off the bat,” said Syler.
Lee said he plans to stay out of the "bubble of Nashville" by delivering his State of the State address throughout Tennessee.
State law specifically outlines that the Governor's speech must be conducted inside the House chamber inside the Capitol.
A spokesperson for lee's transition team say, he plans to deliver the same speech across the state, to engage with Tennesseans.
“Moving those around (speeches) across the state, I think is a very good idea to find out what's on people's minds,” Syler explained.
The promise to switch up the State of the State speech is tucked inside a long list of priorities on Lee's campaign transition website.
“It's going to be interesting to see where he goes first,” said Syler.
Among the priorities listed for the Governor: healthcare, infrastructure, an emphasis on vocation education, and overhauling the state's open records laws -- allowing for more government transparency.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how well they work together,” Syler said of the upcoming legislative session. “There's going to be a feeling out process this first (legislative) session. Probably (will) get a little done next year, and a much more ambitious list in the following legislative session.”
Over the next two months, Lee will continue with his transition team. The goal is to have the entire cabinet in place in time for Inauguration Day on January 19.
