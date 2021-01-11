NASHVILLE (WSMV) - South precinct detectives are working to identify three men for their suspected involvement in a shooting in Antioch which injured an innocent bystander.

According to witnesses at the scene, the three men were seated in a grey Honda Accord in the parking lot outside a gas station at 2723 Murfreesboro Pike when another man came out from the store and began to drive off in a white Saturn Vue.

Shots were then fired toward him from the Honda Accord, causing him to crash into a smoker across the street at Fat Boys BBQ.

The driver of the Saturn fled on foot and was later located and told detectives that he did not know who fired the shots towards him. He was not injured in the crash.

An innocent bystander was in her vehicle at the gas station and was struck in her foot. She was treated for minor injuries.

The Honda Accord was reported stolen in La Vergne, Tennessee. It has not yet been recovered. Anyone who recognizes the suspects from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.