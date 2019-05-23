The hot and sunny weather is drawing many people outside.
“We will be out and about all weekend long, from parks to baseball games,” Nashville resident Marisa Williams said.
Metro Park Police warn, more people out for the holiday weekend usually means more crime.
“There will be extra officers throughout the entire county,” Metro Park Police Captain Chris Taylor said.
Recently a park employee put up a sign at the Birch Reserve that read; “This area is being watched and has been hit numerous times by THIEVES. They WILL break your car window and take what they want. Hide your belongings (in your trunk), better yet, leave them at home.”
Taylor says although a little extreme this message can be a great reminder to park smart.
“Sometimes those people, the criminal element will be in the park well ahead of time waiting and just observing to see who leaves phones in the car, who takes the time to put their keys back on top of a tire while they run because they don’t want to carry them,” Taylor said.
Taylor says hide valuables before you get to your destination, the trunk is a great place, or just don’t bring valuables at all.
“Take whatever you have of value with you, and that’s the best way to keep it,” Taylor said.
Taylor says also remember to always lock your doors. On average there are about five car break-ins a week at Metro Parks.
“The parks are incredibly safe when you look at the overall value, it’s 150 different facilities,” Taylor said. “But for those people that are victims it’s still a huge issue, and a major inconvenience.”
