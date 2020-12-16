MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police pulled over a car full of stolen televisions late Tuesday night. 

Police say three women ran out of a Walmart with three large TVs and took off in a white sedan. 

Police caught up with the women on Catalpa Drive in Mt. Juliet where they recovered the stolen televisions and more stolen tech from other stores. 

Police tell News4 all three women are in custody and face charges this morning.

