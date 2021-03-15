NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who has not been seen or heard from by his family since July 2019, and they believe his disappearance is the result of foul play.
Police said Sedrick Crenshaw, 30, left his Atkins Drive home in Antioch on foot late on the evening of July 6, 2019 and was planning to walk around 10 miles to meet his girlfriend at Mapco, 2827 Smith Springs Road. Crenshaw, who according to his roommate had been drinking alcohol, never arrived at the Mapco.
Crenshaw has not been heard from since. There has been no activity on his phone or social media. His employer said it was highly unusual when Crenshaw did not show up.
Metro Police believe that foul play is suspected.
If you have information on Crenshaw’s whereabouts since July 6, 2019, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.