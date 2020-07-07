Police searching for missing 25-year-old man

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 25-year-old man, who was last seen in Lebanon.
Police said Jace Markwez Tyson was last seen at his work on Hixson Boulevard and spoke to his mother on June 28.
Tyson's mother told police that when she "checked his apartment, his vehicle was still in the parking lot." She added that his keys were in his apartment in the spot where he normally leaves them.
A missing person's report was filed with the Murfreesboro Police Department. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (629) 201-5514.
