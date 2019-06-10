CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for the driver of a Pontiac G6 who fled the scene after they crashed into a Mini Cooper at an intersection and forced the vehicle to crash into a building.
According to Clarksville Police, investigators were called out Sunday evening just after 6 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Lealand Drive.
A 2013 Mini Cooper driven by a 30-year-old man was traveling south on Fort Campbell Blvd. at the intersection in the center lane when a Pontiac G6 driven by an unknown driver attempted to turn onto Fort Campbell Blvd from Lealand Drive and failed to yield of the Mini Cooper which caused a crash.
The Mini Cooper ran off the roadway and struck a building at 1333 Fort Campbell Blvd. The driver of the Pontiac G6 fled the scene, the driver of the Mini Cooper was not injured.
The Pontiac G6 which fled the scene was described as gray or silver and was last seen southbound on Fort Campbell Blvd. at a high rate of speed. If you have any information, contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656.
