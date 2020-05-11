NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating two men who robbed and shot a man on Monday morning.
Police said the unidentified man was walking on Madison Boulevard near the intersection of Argyle Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. when he was held up by two men and shot in the side.
The man was rushed to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspects took off from the scene in a dark burgundy newer model Ford F-150 with possibly a Kentucky license plate.
The suspect responsible for the shooting is being described as a man with a beard who appears to be in his mid-20s or early 30s. Police said at the time of the shooting he wore a red sweater and brown pants. Police said the driver of the truck was captured on surveillance video a short time before the robbery. He wore ripped, faded blue jeans and a black jacket, according to police.
Anyone with any information about the two men or the truck is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or click here.
