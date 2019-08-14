Police swarmed a North Philadelphia neighborhood where six officers were wounded Wednesday in a gun battle and standoff with a gunman, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.
The injuries were all non-life threatening, the source said.
The information from the source followed a tweet from a Philadelphia police spokesman who said five officers were wounded.
"Multiple injuries to Officers. 6 PPD Officers Shot - at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active," Sgt. Eric Gripp said Wednesday via Twitter.
Just around 6 p.m. more gunfire could be heard at the scene.
"Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA," Gripp said via a tweet.
Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.
Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.
The video also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.
Gripp, a spokesman for the department's public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to "pull back."
Temple University put its Health Sciences Center, about 2 miles from the standoff, on lockdown, school spokesman Ray Betzner said.
"Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," the university said on Twitter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CNN's Mark Morales, Dave Alsup and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.