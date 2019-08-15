NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Police are strongly urging folks to keep their cars and trucks locked, especially if you plan on leaving a gun inside.
Police were called about 51 burglarized or stolen vehicles between August 4 and August 10. In their report, Metro PD says the keys were left inside or easily accessible for thieves.
They also say that 20 guns were stolen from vehicle burglaries - and in those cases a dozen of those vehicles were left unlocked.
In total, over the past eight months 439 guns were stolen from vehicles.
Metro PD's emphasizing that everyone start to PARK SMART: Lock the doors on your car or truck, keep anything valuable inside secure, and make sure to take the keys with you.
