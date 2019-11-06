Clarksville police are hoping some can identify a man in a hoodie, who robbed a laundromat on Riverside Blvd. it's the level of violence that's disturbing, A man wearing a hoodie, walks in the store, looks around, within seconds, he ramps up the attack on the store clerk. Clarksville police information officer Jim Knolls says this guy has to be taken off the streets.
"We need to find him, he's ready to get physical, and hurt somebody," said Knolls.
Security video shows the man punching the clerk to the floor, he then puts the woman in a choke hold, dragging her to the register forcing her to take cash out of the register.
Clarksville police are concerned this guy could hit another business, with more frightening results.
"We are hoping it will motivate someone that know or think's they now this person, that's what we want, if you think this person looks familiar, let us know, because we got to get him off the streets," said Knolls.
The woman who was attack wan't badly injured, but she was badly shaken.
