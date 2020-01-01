50 DEGREE TEMPERATURES TODAY..
MADE THE TRADITIONAL NASHVILLE POLAR PLUNGE ... A PIECE OF CAKE FOR THE PARTICIPANTS.
IT'S STILL A SPECTACLE.. THE WEATHER DOESN'T CHANGE THAT..
BUT TODAY'S EVENT.. WAS MUCH MILDER..
THAN IT HAS BEEN IN THE PAST.
NEWS 4'S TERRY BULGER WAS THERE...
AND IS BREAKING IT ALL DOWN FOR US.
"Scientists and more than 60 percent of the population believe that climate change is true, so too do the polar plungers.
< nat snd -go time they jump in lake>>
The Polar Plunge at Percy Priest is usually about how fast you can get out of the water.
Today it was more about staying in.
50 degrees still stings, but not so much for Polar Pros.
<< Bite>> tc 18:48
" It was great, can't think of a better way to start a year get out there it's nice and cold, a great day for a Plunge a lot of sunshine and no wind."
Wearing a bathing suit made sense, a business suit not so much.
( they go under)
Common sense not necessary, for this uncommon event.
Water Temps in the 40's and Sarah couldn't shop shivering.
<< Bite 19:54>>
" Freezing"
So too was the Plastic Polar Bear outside.
<< Bite 19:59>>
" Not fun "
<< nat quiet>>
Imagine the perspective of Percy Priest today, recovering and calmly relaxing from the chaos of summer swimmers.
" Well we wanted an adventure figured we'd come to camp come out in the cold, try something new that we've never tried before.
Just another day for a diving duck, or a Lucky Labrador who didn't want to leave the water.
But Here it's a wacky New Year's Day American Tradition.
No ands, ifs or butts.
Terry Bulger News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.