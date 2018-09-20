Lots of Nashville musicians play in Music City, but they live in Franklin or Leipers Fork. Better than Ezra's Kevin Griffin is one of them.

It was his idea to have a Pilgrimage Fest

Kevin Griffin" I'm assuming this Saturday the field won't look like this no not at all it will be a mass of joy as people all taking in the music the food the libations the Joy de vivre, that's French well you know I grew up in Louisiana."

Kevin Giffin's joy de vivre never turned into c'est la vie, he wouldn't let it. The live music he's brought to a Franklin farm is epic. Justin Timberlake Eddie Vedder and this year Dave Matthews Jack White and Chris Stapleton

With all the staples of hot summer music in the field today they set up stage for Saturday and Sunday cooler weather will be a gift just like Kevin's vision is to music lovers "I came here eight years ago and I saw this farm and I said we need to create a music festival here if I don't do it somebody else will"

So he did. The Festival runs Saturday and Sunday, as of 6:30 pm Friday tickets were still available.

Tags

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

