Send News4 your Halloween costume pictures!

While Halloween may look different for many midstate families this year, we know many of you are still getting into the spooky spirit and finding fun and creative costumes to celebrate!
Randy says his 18-month-old granddaughter points at the Mr. Clean bottle whenever she sees her grandpa, so he dressed up for her this year!
Jeff Cooper's grandson Gentry is dressed as a scary monster this Halloween!
Rylee and Kinsey are dressed as characters from "The Purge" movie this Halloween!
Maverick is dressed as a giraffe for his first Halloween!
From left to right: Casey is Loonette from the Big Comfy Couch, Max is a VHS tape of The Lion King, Dennis is a Lite Brite and Cole is Mr. Rogers.
If you've got a fun costume this year, we want to see it! If you're dressing up your cat or dog this year, we want to see that too!
To submit pictures, download the free News4 app and inside the app press the 'Submit Photos/Videos' button on the home page. '
If we like you or your pet's costume, it could end up on the air!
