" Yah that's definitely gotta be the most iconic role in all of Broadway"
Quentin Oliver Lee puts on the mask and waits for the Music of the Night to take over.
Arguably Broadway's best known production comes for a 10 day run in Nashville.
It's popularity easy to summarize.
(Quentin)
" The music is beautiful the love story is too, the costumes, the set the chandelier it literally has something for everyone.
The Chandelier is a beauty...tweaked by the crew constantly...6-thousand beads, weighing two-thousand pounds. Behind the Phantom and Christine it's the 3rd biggest star of the show.
But the costumes, and lights can't beat love.
" Above all of that is the beautiful story of love, mercy and compassion and that's a fun time every night.
