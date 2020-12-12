Shannon Mullen

31-year-old Shannon Mullen is free on a $50,000 bond after striking and killing a Nashville man late Friday night. 

The unnamed man, age 55, was in a crosswalk near Nolensville Pike at Welshwood Drive when he was struck by Mullen's Volkswagen Eos. 

Nolensville Pike at Welshwood Drive

Police on scene said that Mullen smelled like alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, and had bloodshot eyes. She was taken to General Hospital for a blood analysis. 

