NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 31-year-old Shannon Mullen is free on a $50,000 bond after striking and killing a Nashville man late Friday night.
The unnamed man, age 55, was in a crosswalk near Nolensville Pike at Welshwood Drive when he was struck by Mullen's Volkswagen Eos.
Police on scene said that Mullen smelled like alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, and had bloodshot eyes. She was taken to General Hospital for a blood analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.