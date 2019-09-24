Downtown Nashville is a place where you never know what you might see....and today is a perfect example.
A full week before October and some houligans of Halloween went for a very familiar ride....News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
" SO if you live in Nashville and already thought Pedal Taverns were a little bit frightening today they brought it to a whole new level.
The Nightmare Pedaling those mobile taverns today wasn't Tammy and her bachelorette friends, riding from a mile away passengers named Dr. Plague and the Undead Cowboy.
Halloween's not here yet, but they are.
Try not to be scared.
"Oh it's full of joy and a good time..."
It's also full of promotion...a smart way to advertise your Halloween Haunted House.. a place called Nashville Nightmare already open in Madison.
It's Part of the Fabric of Nashville now, you can reach a whole lot of people at one time, seeing good music lot of fun things to do in Nashville at one time.
The people's papparazzi noticed them too....tourists hoping for a shot of Carrie or Luke wound up with Lucifer.
And proof even with these bad looking dudes,
Terry Bulger News.
Nashville Nightmare is located in the Madison Town Center and is open UNTIL NOVEMBER TH.
