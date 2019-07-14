NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Prime Day starts on July 15th and this year Target and eBay are also offering sales to compete.
The shopping event is a great time to grab some deals but thieves will be trying to take advantage of the influx in shipments.
“If they know that so many people are going to be ordering I think that’s probably a huge target day for them,” Nashville resident Owen Sanford said.
Last year Amazon said more than 100 million products were ordered on Prime Day, but the neighborhood social media site “Nextdoor” said they saw an 85% increase in posts about package thefts during the Prime Day delivery period.
“That is surprising. I didn’t know that it would be that extensive,” Nashville resident Kayla Hunt said.
To try and prevent these thefts Amazon has a number of secure locker locations where packages can be delivered instead of your front door.
“I work downtown and in one of the parking garages there is there is an Amazon locker, and so a lot of times I’ll ship stuff to that and then pick it up when I get to work,” Sanford said.
UPS offers My Choice members, with a membership you can take advantage of the UPS Access Point network. Access Point locations are convenient places, like UPS stores, grocery stores or local businesses that offer east package drop-off and pickup. UPS says it has more than 9,000 Access Point locations around the county.
A UPS My Choice account will also send you a text or email to let you know when you package will be delivered, you can reschedule the delivery or reroute the package.
UPS customers can also tell a driver where to leave the package like behind a garage or in a shed.
FedEx has a similar program called Delivery Manager where you request special delivery instructions for the delivery driver. Delivery Manager also allows you to reschedule a delivery, reroute a package or request a vacation hold up to 14 days.
If you don’t want to the package to come to your home FedEx now has more than 12,000 pick up locations at Walgreens, Rite Aid, FedEx Office and select Albertsons and Kroger grocery stores, as well as FedEx authorized ship locations. To find a location near you, click here.
You can also but a mail hold on your mail with the post office if you’re going out of town, you pickup at mail and packages at your post office once you return.
Informed Delivery is also a helpful tool from USPS, it allows users to see digital images of their incoming mail letters before it’s delivered. You can also manage package delivery through
