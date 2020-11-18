NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a Nashville tradition and it starts with waffles.
Long before the Waffle House, the Downtown Presbyterian Church made that breakfast item an important Christmas moment every year in Nashville.
COVID-19 changes that this year.
The waffle recipes don’t change over time. Crack a couple of eggs and start mixing, turn up the heat and before long it’s waffle time.
It’s something that’s happened in Nashville’s gorgeous Downtown Presbyterian Church this time of year for the last 95 years.
A Christmas kickoff and fundraisers for neighbors who need a list, the church at Fifth and Church, a neighbor here since 1814.
It’s been through fires and rebuilds, but that golden brown breakfast has been a regular part of the history.
This year you won’t see this.
COVID-19 has changed that, so instead of in-person festivities, they will do it viral, the waffles going toward regular meals for the disadvantaged and $10 tickets sold to allow others to support the church’s year-round outreach.
It also buys you a Swedish eco-friendly dish cloth.
The hope is the in-person waffle shop will be back next year for real with waffles for everyone.
