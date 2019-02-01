Can anyone really forget the first time seeing a Palm Tree.
A Florida Beach Trip, an Arizona excursion.
Probably a tropical drink or two.
They just feel good....which is why in February Cheekwood has them indoors.
All part of a plan to make the Orchids, in their Orchids at the Mansion Exhibit feel at home.
" The thing we're going for is elegance."
Shannon Pruitt was putting the finishing touches on this exhibit earlier this week.
The green she works with would soon be placed with pink.
" Tropical a little bit, I think with Orchids it's elegance.
A word here at Cheekwood that is used often, and rightfully so.
" It's not brash, it's not over the top, it's kind of sweet, understated and elegant."
Science traces the Orchid's existence to West Africa 100 million years ago.
Safe to say It's aged well
" I think it's just the natural beauty it's really elegant, slender and long>'
It all opens today.
