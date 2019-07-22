You're never too old or too young to Start.
But does that count for one year olds?
Two sisters at Nashville's Little Art House say yes.
Terry Bulger drove over there to see if it was true.
" Can a One year old really make a piece of art, of course they can."
Ok I didn't say it'd be Picasso, but brush will touch paper here.
" You want to pick it up and push it down."
Just what Leighton Lancaster and her sister Emma want to see....They opened the Little Art House for kids aged 1 to 4.
" We'll take it and put it on the plate, can you push right there No No No, wanna try good job, move it all around there you go you got it.
New Creations with surprise fill the table everyday.
" When they mix colors for the first time and you say what happens when you mix blue and yellow together and you get green they are shocked they have no idea how it happened then they figure it out as they get a little older.
It can be chaos, but so what, learning and achieving are in here too.
" I think if you've had any experience with a one year old they are rarely still, as soon as they can walk they're touching and feeling, have a natural curiosity that we hope our classes really support.
Creations, not with hopes of an Art Institute Future, just a chance to share paint, a sheet, and maybe make a friend.
" That to me is one of my favorite parts, art making is fabulous, it's fun to see them learn and play with different toys but getting to know other kids is really cool
Terry Bulger News 4.
