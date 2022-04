Snowbird has always been a fixture at WSMV, and his legacy lives on.

To many viewers, Snowbird is synonymous with school closings on snowy winter mornings. It’s a nostalgia unique to us here in Middle Tennessee, where Snowbird visited our classes, came to our events, and even walked in our parades.

However fondly you remember the Snowbird days, know that we do, too, and that’s why we want his legacy to live on at WSMV4.