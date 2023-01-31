NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The start of the new year for some means getting rid of the old and focusing on the new.

Kristy Edward’s company, Neatly Balanced, focuses on just that. The organization company also brings a purpose to help others.

Edwards said the idea sparked when she traveled to a small village in Honduras to build a chapel in 2011 in her late father’s honor.

“What I witnessed the five days we there completely wrecked me in the best way possible,” Edwards said.

She saw children in the village who didn’t have much but were still happy. It was in March of 2020 when she took her business to the next level.

“Immediately, I was booking three and four weeks out. Now, 2.5 years later, I’m still booking sometimes three to four weeks out.”

Edwards sorts through closets and toy bins then donates those items to organizations throughout Nashville. She donates women’s clothing and shoes to the Nashville Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition.

The organization helps women who have been trafficked get out and start a new life.

Mary Trapnell is the founder of the organization and said the items Edward’s donates are critical for these women.

“If that girl has any chance to begin to say, you know what … no. I don’t think this is working ... I’m out. Then, we have lost the opportunity to rescue a victim and she goes right back to her trafficker,” Trapnell said.

Christina Meadows said she knows firsthand what that’s like. She was trafficked for years.

“They’re beaten; they’re broken; they have no hope. The shame and the guilt has crushed them,” Meadows said. “They come with absolutely nothing.”

Edwards hopes that what she’s doing inspires others to give back to those in their community.

“I can’t change all the problems in the world,” she said. “But I can change my little corner.”