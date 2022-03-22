SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - General Motors rolled out Cadillac’s first electric vehicle on Monday at the company’s Spring Hill Assembly Plant.

General Motors leaders, employees and state leaders gathered at the facility to officially launch production of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

The demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, especially in the Volunteer State. Governor Bill Lee thanked GM for its investment and hard work the company has put in to ensure electric options for Tennesseans. The governor thanked and praised GM employees.

“There’s a reason that companies are coming from all over the country to our state and we believe it’s because we have the workers here and we have a unique set of folks with unique skills that are attractive to a company like this,” Lee said.

In October 2020, GM committed to investing $2 billion at the Spring Hill Assembly Plant to produce the Lyriq. Automakers said they have pushed production of cars up nine months in advance as the demand for electric vehicles continue to soar.

Tennessee is No. 1 in the Southeast for EV manufacturing employment and investment, according to Mastered in Tennessee. More than 19,000 people in the state are employed by companies with EV operations.

“This site will basically become this entire ecosystem of an electric vehicle meaning we do vehicle assembly today. Shortly we’ll begin battery pack assembly and then out under construction right now is the new joint venture between GM and LG that will bring a battery cell plant here,” Jeffrey Lamarche, Spring Hill plant’s executive director, said.

Lyriq will be available to consumers beginning May 19.

