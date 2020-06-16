NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — News4 has learned that over 50 residents and employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Madison nursing home.
Forty-five residents and eight staff members have tested positive for the disease at Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Madison.
And administrator told News4 a majority of the cases are asymptomatic and that the positive residents are in isolation. No residents or staff members have died from the disease.
"On June 11, we received the results from our building’s COVID-19 Survey which was conducted on June 3. The Tennessee Department of Health found our community to be in compliance and to have zero deficiencies," administrator Dwight Osteen said in an email. "The well-being of our residents and staff continues to be our top priority, and we will continue to take all appropriate measures in cooperation and coordination with local and state health officials, as well as the CDC, to keep the Creekside Center community safe."
Creekside is operated by CareRite Centers, the same company that runs the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, a nursing home in Sumner County where over 20 people died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
In June 2019, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) released a list of "poorly performing" nursing homes. Creekside is on the list, which you can read here.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports clusters of COVID-19 in nursing homes every Friday. The state's data are available here, though the numbers have not been updated since June 12.
