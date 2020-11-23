NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Despite a CDC recommendation against traveling for Thanksgiving, U.S. airports were busy over the weekend.

The TSA says more than 1-million people passed through their checkpoints at U.S. airports on Friday, and just under 1 million on Saturday, bringing the total to more than 2 million.

That's about half of what it was a year ago.

The head of the TSA says the busiest travel days will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

