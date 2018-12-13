LOS ANGELES (AP/WSMV) - Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke has died.
A death certificate obtained by The Associated Press shows Locke died Nov. 3 at age 74 at her home in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest stemming from breast and bone cancer. Locke's death was promptly reported to authorities, but was not publicized until a RadarOnline story Thursday. It's not clear why it took so long to come to light.
Locke was best known for the six films she made with Clint Eastwood in the late 1970s and early 1980s, including "The Outlaw Josey Wales," ''Every Which Way But Loose," and "Sudden Impact." She and Eastwood also had a 13-year romantic relationship.
She was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for 1968's "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter," her first film.
Born Sandra Louise Smith on May 28, 1944, Locke grew up in Shelbyville and graduated from Shelbyville Central Senior High School. She was enrolled but did not graduate from Middle Tennessee State University.
Locke worked in the promotions department at Channel 4 in the late 1960s, also doing occasional voiceover work and modeling.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.