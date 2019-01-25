A family impacted by the shutdown speaks with News4.
The Tennessee Fair Housing Council says the shutdown limited the number discrimination cases they could take on, since most of their funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The organization normally serves people from all over middle Tennessee. However, with limited funds - and the government shutdown topping 30 days - they could only take cases in Davidson County.
Selross Adams' husband, William is a Vietnam Veteran and double amputee. He's currently at the VA hospital in Nashville.
They've filed a housing discrimination claim with the Tennessee Fair Housing Council regarding an access ramp to their home.
“We needed to get some help,” said Adams. “We just want to live a normal life in this neighborhood, be neighborly.”
While the government shutdown dragged on, there was uncertainty about how their case would be handled.
“You have little flutters in your heart, in your chest. That's the truth. You're saying, does it really have to be this way?” Adams said.
Kathy Trawick is the executive director of Tennessee Fair Housing Council. Trawick says they had to turn down several potential cases, during the shutdown.
“It was scary, because our primary source of funding is through HUD,” Trawick explains. “It's pretty awful, because you know there's not anyone else who can help them.”
Trawick says they'll continue to serve people while they can.
“We're here. We're open. We're still working,” she said. “We're going to keep persevering. That's our mission.”
The Tennessee Fair Housing Council says they are looking to outside donors to help with the funding gap, should another shutdown occur.
In Davidson County, they help about 200 people a year with discrimination cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.