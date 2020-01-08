We all do it at one time or another, sit in our cars with them running to keep cool or warm. But doing this for more than three minutes can mean a fine if a Metro Councilwoman has her way.
We found Uber and Lyft drivers sitting in their cars, waiting for their next pickup, with the engine running, that irks councilwoman Tonya Hancock.
"The average american is idling their cars sixteen-minutes a day, that was before Uber, Lyft and grocery store pickups," said Hancock.
A newly minted member of council, this is Hancock's first bill she has filed, the purpose is to help clean the air and make people healthier.
"We really need to help everyone get healthier," said Hancock.
Travelling through her district, she noticed cars and school buses sitting with their engines running, but the idling problem, she says, is really bad, when parents pick up their kids from school.
"People arriving at school an hour before dismissal, two hundred cars, waiting for an hour, most vehicles idling," said Hancock.
The ordinance, would impose a fifty-dollar fine, for a violation, if a vehicle is parked, standing or stopped, and the engine is running for three minutes or more.
Emergency vehicles are exempt, including vehicles stopped at a traffic light, school buses, when the temperatures is forty degrees or lower, or seventy five degrees or higher.
But what about enforcement of the ordinance, Hancock sees this as more of a self enforcement.
"Most people will stop, some might not, it's the same with seat belts, cell phones in cars, when people know it's the law, they pay more attention to it," said Hancock.
The ordinance passed it's first reading last night, it still has to make it through two more readings, Hancock says, some council members have told her, they will sign on to the bill.
