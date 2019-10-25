You are the owner of this article.
Orders of protection never served before two high profile murders in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Mayra Garcia feared for her life. So did Temptress Peeples.

Both women were successfully granted orders of protection before they were murdered by the subjects of those orders.

But News4 Investigates has confirmed their orders were never served. The reason why is simple: the subjects of the orders couldn’t be found.

Shirley Bean, manager of the unit that processes orders of protection for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, said warrant officers repeatedly tried to find the men who were the subjects of Garcia’s and Peeple’s orders.

“My staff had a very hard time with that. Knowing that we did everything we could do, with what we had,” Bean said. While the vast majority of orders of protection in Davidson County – 3,200 – were successfully served his year, 152 have not been served because the subjects could not be located.

Jermaine Agee, who is charged with murdering Garcia and her son, reveals the difficulty of such cases. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect accused in stabbing ex-girlfriend and her son arrested.

The order of protection shows that no one, not even Garcia, knew exactly where he lived in Nashville, as Agee lived in Alabama. When the sheriff’s office received the order, it contained no address.

When that occurs, Bean said they reach out to the petitioner, family and friends to try and find a person. And while they are successful in the vast majority of time, Bean said the deaths of the two women have hit her department hard.

“It is very emotional for them, because they know how important the paper is,” Bean said.

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

