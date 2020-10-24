NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Grand Ole Opry turns pink tonight for their 12th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness concert.

The show tonight at 7 p.m. is featuring Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, Rita Wilson, and more.

About 1,100 people will be able to enjoy the show in-person.

