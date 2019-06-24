Oprah loves what he makes, Martha Stewart has his finished products all around her house.
Forks and spoons and bowls created the same way they did it 10-thousand years ago.
Now one man is making it happen here in Nashville.
News 4's Terry Bulger was with him.
" Right now it's just a big piece of copper, but in the hammering hands of Ben Caldwell it won't be for long."
In a way Ben Caldwell would just like to bang on the drum all day....but his hammering has a purpose...and a precision.
" It takes a lot of skill to make something with a hammer..."
" because you're doing it free-hand and there are no limits and it's very easy to mess up." ( 5 sec)
What machines mostly make these days, he does by hand.
That copper slate that he pounds with intensity (shot at 2:38>> slowly but surely will dip and deliver your soup to one of his bowls.
Shimmering in the light before it serves.
" Yes they've been doing it since Egyptian times, the methods I use to make my bowels Greek Roman Egyptian Babylonian..."
All natural, sometimes deer antlers are the handles.

" I have lots of things swirling in my head and I bring them together."
The American Flag swirled in his head.
" Because everybody loves flags and I love flags...

" I get a lot of different reactions, people are like am I dis-respecting the flag am I doing this no, that's what I do..."
He knows what he does has been done before, classic and elegant....
" I go back study those forms and techniques and try to revive them"
( Elegance...Classic ))
Not insulted if you don't hang his art on the wall.
" I stick mine in the drawer sometimes...."
" You can even put some of my stuff in the dishwasher ( laughs)
