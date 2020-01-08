Melissa Hamilton

Melissa Hamilton

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Though Melissa Hamilton's tragic death has been the focus of headlines for the past month, her family wants everyone to know her for the life she led.

Today on News4 at 5, we speak to Melissa's cousin, who tells us about the sisterly relationship they had, the struggles Melissa overcame, and why she valued what she called her second chance at life.

 

