NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Though Melissa Hamilton's tragic death has been the focus of headlines for the past month, her family wants everyone to know her for the life she led.
Today on News4 at 5, we speak to Melissa's cousin, who tells us about the sisterly relationship they had, the struggles Melissa overcame, and why she valued what she called her second chance at life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.