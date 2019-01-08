Alece Ronzino's website One Word 365.com is full of words...one word at a time.
One word seemed like a surer way to commit and follow through.
" Right that's how I found it to be for me steers me in the direction that I need to go when I'm not sure."
The website, helps track your commitment and progress all year, you can blog, or connect with others that share your word.
In our newsroom familiar faces picked their word.
Alece's word....this year Embrace.
I have a tendency to feel discontent in a lot of areas of my life and I want to be more intentional this year on embracing the moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.