NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A shooting investigation is underway at a Nashville apartment complex on Tuesday morning.
Metro Police were called about the reported shooting at the Flats at Nolensville on Nolensville Pike just after 6 a.m.
Officers tell us at the scene that one person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to A hospital for treatment.
News4 is working to find out what led to the shooting and if there are any suspects involved.
