Nashville, TN (WSMV)- A fatal crash leaves one person dead in Rutherford County.
The crash involved a tractor trailer and a pedestrian around 3 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 71.
According the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tyson Green, age 45, was struck when he ran out in front of the tractor trailer.
The vehicle, along with Green, came to a stop on the shoulder.
Traffic on I-24 was delayed Saturday morning due to the incident, with the left lane and shoulder temporarily closed.
