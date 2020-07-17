NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dr. James Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College and leading COVID-19 expert, is warning Tennessee public schools not return to normal operations for the upcoming school year.
"Children are not the only ones in the buildings and they may become vectors bringing the virus home to families," Dr. Hildreth said in a statement.
Dr. Hildreth also says officials who ignore public health safeguards and science risk "sick children, sick and dying teachers, hospitals being overrun..."
Metro Schools recently announced students will start the year off learning remotely from August 4 until Labor Day, September 7.
Wilson County Schools recently rejected a proposed mask mandate at its school board meeting Thursday night. Instead, students and staff will be "expected" to wear one. Wilson County parents have until noon Sunday to decide whether they want their children to return to school or have them learn online.
