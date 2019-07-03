NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after admitting to shooting himself in the leg.
Officers went to a local hospital to question the suspect, identified as Shane Talley. Once they got to the hospital, the physician told them the gunshot wound on the Talley's right leg appeared to be self-inflicted.
Talley claimed he was shot while trying to purchase a vehicle near the 1500 block of Porter Road in East Nashville. Talley altered his story multiple times.
Dispatch told officers on scene there were officers at 1500 Porter Road when the Talley said the alleged shooting happened. Officers then informed responding officers there was no call or evidence of a shooting at the location.
Talley stated after the alleged shooting, he had his girlfriend take him to the hospital in his white Pontiac. Officers found the Pontiac in the hospital parking lot and saw a white handle that appeared to be a handgun, poking out from under the driver seat.
When officers questioned Talley about the handgun, he admitted to shooting himself in the leg with the handgun at his mother's home on Griffith Road.
Talley gave officers consent to search his vehicle and officers found one spent round of bullets and three unspent rounds of bullets. Officers also found several syringes throughout the vehicle, some used and some unused.
Talley admitted to owning the syringes, as well as purchasing the handgun from an unknown individual for $50.
Once Talley was released from the hospital, officers took him into custody and charged him with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and a Class E Felony of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.