Ambulance emergency generic
Storyblocks/J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -- A Gallatin Police Officer was seriously injured at the intersection of Highway 109 South and S. Water Ave., and has been transported to an area hospital.

Gallatin Police say one of their officers was hit by a vehicle at the intersection Friday afternoon. They are currently investigating the incident.

Details are limited at this time, and a News4 crew is heading that way. WSMV will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.