GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -- A Gallatin Police Officer was seriously injured at the intersection of Highway 109 South and S. Water Ave., and has been transported to an area hospital.
Gallatin Police say one of their officers was hit by a vehicle at the intersection Friday afternoon. They are currently investigating the incident.
Details are limited at this time, and a News4 crew is heading that way. WSMV will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
