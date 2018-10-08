A change to cool fall air is coming this week to Middle Tennessee.
Tonight will be dry just very warm with the low near 70. Tuesday expect another partly sunny, hot and humid day with some isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
Hurricane Michael continues to gain strength in the Gulf and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the Panhandle of Florida by Wednesday evening. The Midstate will not see a direct impact as Michael should stay to the south and east.
A cold front will bring a decent amount of rain and a few thunderstorms by Wednesday into early Thursday. As the front passes it will significantly drop our temperatures, from near 80 Wednesday to near 70 by Thursday. Expect upper 60s for highs by Friday into the weekend. If you’re itching to get out the sweaters...it's almost time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.