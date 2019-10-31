4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for freezing temperatures tonight through morning.
Chilly weather has moved in for several days to come. Temperatures will hold in the upper 30s for trick or treaters tonight. Ran moves out.
A Freeze Warning's in effect tonight for all of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with a high near 50. Chilly weather with freezing mornings will continue through the weekend.
More sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs this weekend will be in the mid 50s..
Milder air returns Monday and Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 60s.
A few rain showers are Wednesday, the high will be in the low 60s.
Colder air will move back in on Thursday of next week with a high near 50.
