The next fall front is approaching. It will lead to only a few showers but temperatures will drop again.
This evening, temperatures will fall through the 60s and into the 50s by early Tuesday.
Tuesday will feature more clouds, but it'll still turn mild. Expect highs in the 70s once again. Tuesday night, our next cold front moves in with a line of showers and even a few thunderstorms. Expect 0.25" of rain or so, in general. Rain's most likely in Nashville just before midnight Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be breezy and much cooler. Highs will only be in the 50s and lowermost 60s.
Spotty frost is likely Thursday and Friday mornings. Thursday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant, but cool, in the 60s. Friday will warm into the 70s.
Expect 70s both weekend days with a few showers possible on Sunday especially.
Monday severe weather will be possible as a very strong weather system pushes through the Mid State. High will be in the upper 70s.
