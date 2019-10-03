It's been another record setting day. The old record of 92° has been smashed with at least 98° this afternoon. Now it's time for the cooler air to move in with an approaching front.
The intense heat takes a step back just in time for the weekend. It will still be warmer than average but cooler than it's been. Highs Friday will be in the low 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will warm to the upper 80s.
There's a good chance of showers Sunday into Monday. This sets the stage for fall weather next week with afternoon highs in the low 80s Sunday. Monday will drop back to the mid 70s.
